Raccoon in Boardman tests positive for rabies, health officials say

Officials urge residents to vaccinate their pets and avoid contact with wildlife

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Health officials confirmed that a raccoon recently tested positive for rabies in Boardman.

The raccoon came into contact with two dogs and their owner on the southwest side of the township. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the dogs were not up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and will be quarantined for 180 days.

The dogs have since received their booster vaccination.

Officials urge residents to vaccinate their pets and avoid contact with wildlife.

They also said to thoroughly wash animal bites, follow up with a doctor and report bites to the local health department.

The Ohio Department of Health will be working to distribute rabies vaccine-laden baits by air and ground across Mahoning County between August 23 and September 3.

For more information on rabies and the vaccine bait, go to mahoninghealth.org.