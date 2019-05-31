Rabies vaccination clinic to be held in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic at their facility in Vienna on June 15.

Trumbull and Mahoning counties require that all dogs and cats that are at least three months old have to be vaccinated for rabies on a regular basis.

The vaccinated pets at the clinic will receive their mandatory tag and certificate of vaccination.

The vaccinations cost $15 and the money has to be given in cash.

Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments will be taken.

Dogs and cats over three months of age need to be on a leash or in a pet carrier.

For more information, contact the Animal Welfare League at 330-539-5300.

The clinic will run from noon to 2 p.m.