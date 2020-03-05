‘R U there?’: Mahoning County court introduces text-message reminders

Court officials say people failing to attend court hearings cause needless delays and unnecessary costs to taxpayers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Domestic Relations Court is launching a new service.

You can now get a text message reminding you of any upcoming court procedures in the Domestic Relations Court. The court hears cases involving divorces and dissolutions of marriage.

That text will come seven days before a trial, hearing, parenting class or another event.

“I thought if this helps people appear, and my whole purpose is to have access to the judicial system, I want people to come here. We’ll get better information. I can make better decisions, and I can protect children,” said Judge Beth A. Smith.

Judge Smith said the text message service was made possible through collaboration with other public servants. The court estimates the total yearly fee for the service to be approximately $1,200.

For more information on the service, visit the courthouse at 120 Market St. in Youngstown, or call 330-740-2208.