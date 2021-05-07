Quick thinking, team effort saves 74-year-old Navy veteran’s life in Columbiana

Jamie Nentwick and Chandra Brode think it was meant to be that they were at American Legion Post 290 at just the right time

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – “If I’d have been anywhere else, I probably would have not made it,” U.S. Navy veteran Edward C. Scott said.

Two weeks later and Scott was back at American Legion Post 290. This time, he watched two of the people that helped save him from cardiac arrest on April 14 receive awards for the lifesaving effort.

“I was just doing what I was trained to do,” said Jamie Nentwick, who was serving that day.

Nentwick was coming around the corner toward the bar when the Sergeant at Arms Dave Clow yelled for her because Scott was slumped over at his seat.

Nentwick noticed Scott didn’t have a pulse. Wayne A. Finley and Sam Yarian were dining nearby and helped lay Scott on the ground while Nentwick got the AED. Nentwick credits the Columbiana County Career Center’s EMT program for teaching her what to do.

“I was sitting at the bar, and I had something to eat, and I had a couple sips of beer, and that’s all I can remember,” Scott said.

Luckily, Chandra Brode was there. Brode is with Steel Valley Pipes and Drums, who practices there on Thursday nights, and her husband volunteers there as well.

Brode has been trained for these types of situations and began doing chest compressions on the veteran as the DJ John Branch called 911.

“It was literally like a Red Cross training video,” Brode said. “The bartender called 9-1-1. They lowered him to the floor. I started compressions, and she had the AED. It was like a training video playing out in real life. It was exactly as it should have been. Get him down, compressions, try to get the defibrillation really quickly; that’s important.”

Scott said he also remembers being loaded onto a gurney and into an ambulance. After that, he said he went in and out of consciousness on his way to the hospital.

“I couldn’t ask for better people here; they’re really helpful,” Scott said.

Nentwick and Brode said everything happened in minutes, and the shock from the adrenaline rush didn’t set in until an hour-and-a-half later.

While what they did was heroic, the two were modest and credited everyone else who was there for helping out.

“We’re all family,” Nentwick said.

“It doesn’t matter who we are, we can help if people let us know, we’ll help,” Scott said.

Scott said he spent two weeks in the hospital and that he’s doing pretty good, but he isn’t able to lift his left arm above his head.

“I think it was meant to be,” Brode said. “I wasn’t even going to stop and you [Nentwick] almost weren’t going to come.”

Fortunately, they did.

“I love you, Ed,” Nentwick said.