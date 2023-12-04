YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with Mahoning County’s Board of Elections are hoping for a quick decision on a protest filed against the results of a local judge’s race.

On Friday, a group of voters filed paperwork with the Seventh District Court of Appeals asking that the results for the Struthers Municipal Court Judge be thrown out, claiming there were errors, mistakes and fraud in the voting process.

When the race was certified, Republican Jennifer Ciccone lost to Democrat James Melone by close to 10%.

“In my 25 years here at the Board of Elections, I’ve never seen a candidate lose that big and would challenge an election. But since she has, it’s going to be expedited through the courts and should have a quick resolution,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.

The protest asks the court to leave the judge’s position vacant until the matter can be resolved.

McCabe hopes to have a ruling in time for the new judge to be sworn in in early January.