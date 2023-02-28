EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Palestine resident is concerned that the removal of water contaminated by the Feb. 3 train derailment isn’t being done correctly.

Amy Dettmer sent First News photos of discolored patches on Taggart Street around 4 p.m.

Credit: Amy Dettmer









Dettmer said she was walking home when she saw the puddles and is concerned that there are chemicals within them.

“It concerns me that I saw the puddle. I don’t know if they are doing [the waste removal] the right way or the wrong way, but it concerns me that we have puddles that are colored in the city of East Palestine,” Dettmer says.

Dettmer says she plans to sell her house and move out of the village.