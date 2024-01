(WKBN) – The Quaker Oats Company is expanding a recall first issued in December of 2023.

The FDA said the expanded recall includes additional cereals, bars and snacks that have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals.

According to the FDA website, the products were sold in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. You can view all of the products listed below, or click here for the information from Quaker Oats. Customers are being advised to check their pantries for any of the products listed and dispose of them.