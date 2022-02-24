(WKBN) – It’s 4,869 miles from Youngstown to Kyiv in Ukraine — a world away. But the situation is very close to the heart of a Thiel College professor who’s from Russia.

“I did not sleep all night last night. I am stressed beyond words,” said Lana Kulik.

Kulik has been teaching at Thiel for six years. She came to America in 1995 and carries dual citizenship with Russia.

She said she cannot believe that Russians and Ukrainians are fighting in a real war.

“This is not some savvy genius. Putin is an aggressor,” she said.

Kulik said eastern parts of Ukraine are seen as Novorossiya, or New Russia. Those areas went to Ukraine and Putin claims they are Russian lands.

“It’s an act of aggression. We should not forget this is something that’s done for political purposes. A lot of people will suffer on both sides,” Kulik said.

Kulik understands why western countries won’t put soldiers in harm’s way, but she believes Ukraine needs help in military form to shut down the act of aggression.

“Sanctions take time to manifest and get the desired effect. People are dying and infrastructure is being destroyed right at the moment,” Kulik said.

Kulik said she has a close friend in Ukraine who volunteered to go to the front lines today. That person’s safety is of concern to her too.