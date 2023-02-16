COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are weighing in now on a proposal for the state of Ohio to take over a wildlife sanctuary in Coitsville.

For the last 25 years, the William Holmes McGuffey Preserve has been under the control of the Mill Creek MetroParks.

But members of the McGuffey Historical Society claim the park district has failed to maintain the land off of Route 616, and they would like to see the Ohio Department of Natural Resources take over the area.

County commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution supporting the Historical Society.

Officials with the park have no intention of giving up control of the preserve.