Purple Heart vets raise over $5,000 at Canfield Fair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair proved to be a successful event for a local veterans’ organization.

On Monday morning, leaders with the Military Order of the Purple Heart presented a plaque to workers with the new Meijer store in Boardman.

They had donated a 55-inch TV to the group, which was then raffled off at their tent at the Canfield Fair this month, raising more than $5,000 to support local combat-wounded veterans.

“We do a number of projects around the holidays to help veteran families that are having challenges, whether that’s at Thanksgiving where we provide them with Thanksgiving meals, at Christmas where we can sometimes provide them with toys for their children,” said Herm Breuer, Purple Heart Post Commander.

In the end, the TV was awarded to Terry Nutter of Cortland, who purchased the winning ticket.

Members of the Purple Heart Post also hope to use some of their proceeds to establish a scholarship program for the children of wounded vets.