Purple Heart veterans have their own tent at Canfield Fair this year

CANFEILD, Ohio (WKBN) – Chapter 606 Military Order of the Purple Heart has their own tent this year at the Canfield Fair.

They want to spread awareness of what it’s like to go into combat as well as raise money so they can continue to help veterans.

They are collecting money through a raffle at the fair.

Meijer donated a 55-inch Samsung TV.

The tickets are one dollar per ticket or five dollars for six tickets. The money raised will go toward food, housing and education for veterans.

The local chapter says they’re happy to have their own tent this year.

“This is our first year at our own tent, and as you can see, we went a step further by a couple of great donors, and we brought the tent, had our own purple heart tent, and we’re kinda happy about that,” said Leo Connelly, Jr., Sr. Vice Commander of Chapter 606.

Connelly is hoping they raise a lot of funds through the raffle for the veterans as well as bring awareness for what our service men and woman do.

The raffle winner will be announced on Monday and the winner does not need to be present.