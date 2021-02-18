Purchase approved for former Mickey’s Army-Navy Plaza in Warren

The deal with the Port Authority was written to entice development and clean up a vacant and deteriorating property

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who has invested in the redevelopment of downtown Warren has purchased the plaza that once housed Mickey’s Army-Navy.

Mark Marvin said he purchased the plaza from the Port Authority on Wednesday.

The Port Authority acquired the property under a tax deal and then sold it for development.

The agreement was for the purchase of the building at $350,000 with $315,000 of that forgiven if Marvin reinvests that amount back into the building, which he said he plans to do.

“We plan on doing a complete renovation while keeping the two current tenants, Subway and Dub City Beauty,” he said.

Marvin said they are also in talks with a third tenant and are considering moving a grocery store in, but that idea is very tentative at this time.

The deal with the Port Authority was written to entice development and clean up a vacant and deteriorating property.

Marvin has already extensively invested in redeveloping downtown Warren, including the renovation of the Robins Theatre.

