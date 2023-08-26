BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several dogs got to show off what they had Saturday in Boardman.

The Junior League of the Mahoning Valley held its second annual Paw-Lapalooza Saturday afternoon in Boardman Park at Masters Pavilion.

The dogs got to participate in several contests, and awards were presented in the small, medium and large categories.

One member of the Junior League said there are a few things that make this event so much fun.

“We’d just love to get families together … to bring the community together. The Junior League of the Mahoning Valley is all about the community, and that’s why we’re here,” said Courtney Lockshaw, with the league.

Music and several vendors were on hand for the event.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.