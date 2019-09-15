Pups compete at the Davis Family YMCA Pooch Pentathlon

Hughes said the goal of this community event is to bring families together allow pets to enjoy the last weeks of summer.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dog owners came together with their furry friends in Boardman on Sunday for the 14th annual Davis Family YMCA Pooch Pentathlon.

There were five events for the pups to compete in at the outdoor pool. Awards were presented to the “top dog” in each division.

Boardman vendors were also there to sell dog treats.

Chris Hughes, senior aquatic director, said this event grows larger every year.

“We get about 40 to 60 dogs every year and the weather determines how many dogs we get, sometimes what football games are playing,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the goal of this community event is to bring families together allow pets to enjoy the last weeks of summer.