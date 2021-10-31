Pups and their families join in on Halloween fun in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — To celebrate Halloween, Trumbull County MetroParks hosted a pups and pumpkins event.

Local vendors and the Mecca Volunteer Fire Department were invited to participate.

There was a costume contest for pets and people could make s’mores. The idea was to build an event that supports the community.

Trumbull County MetroParks said they want the area to be inclusive, cooperative and supportive of each other.

“I think it’s really important so we all know what opportunities are out there to support each other and what kind of events we can put together and access, get to know each other, just be a community,” said Trumbull County MetroParks chair Nicolette Darkangell.

This was the park’s first time doing an event like this and they hope to host more in the future.