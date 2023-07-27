CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking ahead to the fall, pumpkins are on their way.

White House Fruit Farms says everything is on track to have them ready. They said they’re in fruit set right now and plant growth. And even some of the dry days could be good for the pumpkins.

“A pumpkin is happier with the soil being slightly on the drier side. They don’t like a lot of ponding water,” said Dave Hull, with White House Fruit Farms.

Planting started in the middle of June and it takes 10 to 12 weeks for pumpkins to fully mature.