HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania, along with nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, religious schools, and LGBTQ+ groups that could be targets of hate crimes, are highlighting public safety grants they received from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

These law enforcement recruitment and nonprofit security enhancement grants comprise just over $6 million of the $19 million in grant funding issued by PCCD earlier this month.

Entities in western Pennsylvania to receive the grants include the Shenango Valley Catholic School System, Slippery Rock University, several nonprofits in Beaver County, and two organizations serving the Jewish community in Allegheny County – the Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh and Center of Life.

The commission’s chairman, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, visited the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania recently to emphasize how the law enforcement recruitment grants will help the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem recruit, hire, and train dozens of new police officers.