(WKBN) — Steps to beautify Mahoning Avenue and make it a more cohesive street are underway.

Monday evening, community members were invited to see preliminary improvement plans for the street and share their input.

The project is currently under design in the beginning stages. The structural part of the project is already funded through the Ohio Department of Public Works.

The scope of the project focuses on paving and replacing curbs and sidewalks, but additional ARP funds will allow for more enhancements to the road.

Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally said gathering input from stakeholders, business owners and residents is extremely important to them.

“They’re the ones who need to benefit the most from people coming up and down the street, from whether it’s more pedestrian walking, whether it’s more traffic car wise,” said McNally.

Construction on the project is set to begin in 2024, and a separate project will focus on traffic signals.

Work for both projects will happen around the same time.