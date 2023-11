YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first of two public hearings on a proposed sales tax will be held tonight at the Covelli Centre.

The tax would support criminal and administrative justice services in the county and pay the expense of administering such taxes.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. (Thursday, Nov. 30) at the Covelli Centre to provide more information on the proposal.

Another meeting is also planned Dec. 7 at McMahon Hall at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road in Canfield.