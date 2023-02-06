YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week.

Starting Monday, the Campbell, Newport, Sebring and Tri-Lakes branches will either increase hours on certain days or add additional days to their schedules.

Below are the changes to their schedules starting Monday:

– Campbell Library (436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., Lowellville): Open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays. (Open 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. all other days, closed Sundays)

– Newport Library (3730 Market St., Youngstown): Open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

– Sebring Library (195 W. Ohio Ave., Sebring): Open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursdays (Open 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. all other days, closed Sundays).

– Tri-Lakes Library (13820 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson): expanding hours to 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, and will now be open 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. (Open 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and also 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesdays, closed Sundays).

According to the library, with these changes, all branches associated with the PLYMC will now be open six days a week.

In addition, the Brownlee Woods Library, located at 4010 Sheridan Road in Youngstown, is set to re-open Monday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the branch housed the PLYMC Information Systems department during the Main Library’s renovation.

The branch was closed in January due to a broken furnace along with other needed repairs to the building.

The Brownlee Woods Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays except for Thursdays, which will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 a.m., and Sundays which will be closed.