Public invited to virtual meeting about Western Reserve Road widening project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office wants to hear from you about a road work project they are planning.

The Thursday meeting will be online and you can participate, virtually.

It’s all about the widening of Western Reserve Road in Boardman and Beaver townships and how it will impact homeowners, businesses and others in the community.

Western Reserve Road will be widened from Reserve Commons Drive to the Interstate Route (IR 680) interchange to accommodate a two-way left-turn lane, dedicated westbound right-turn lanes at the Southern Boulevard, Western Reserve Park, Crossroads Drive, and Southwestern Run intersections and a westbound left-turn lane at the South Avenue intersection.

Additional work includes new curb, roadway drainage improvements, driveway apron reconstruction, new traffic signals at the improved intersections, traffic signs and pavement

markings.

The virtual public meeting will include a video presentation about the project and a question and answer session.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at https://publicinput.com/B8864. You can participate by phone at (855) 925-2801. Use meeting code 8976.

Comments may be submitted during the virtual public meeting or submitted via mail, email or telephone to:

Bob Durbin, P.E., P.S. Deputy Mahoning County Engineer

940 Bears Den Road

Youngstown, OH 44511

bdurbin@mahoningcountyoh.gov

330-799-1581



Please submit all written comments by Tuesday, July 14, 2020.