WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live in Trumbull and Mahoning counties are invited to a public meeting next week to talk about recreation and transportation.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Government is hoping to gather feedback from the community for the agency’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan, as well as the Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan.

Both plans focus on better and safer transportation.

“Take a look at our transportation network from a variety of different perspectives. Not only is that people’s day-to-day travel, how they get to work or school or the grocery store or the things they need but also freight travel, looks at public transportation. Thinks about transportation as a social determinant of health,” said Justin Mondok, a spokesperson for the Eastgate Regional County of Governments.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Warren Library, 444 Mahoning Ave. NW.