Public hearing on GM battery plant in Lordstown canceled; virtual meeting instead

The community will still be able to express their opinions and concerns

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is cancelling this week’s public hearing on the Lordstown battery plant, but you can still submit a comment if you have concerns.

The meeting was scheduled for Thursday, March 12 at Lordstown High School to talk about the application for a water quality certification submitted by General Motors.

That’s not happening, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a virtual meeting to get the community’s input about the permit application.

It will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. You can log on at usace.webex.com and use meeting number 969 383 314.

The webinar application will be open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for the public to submit electronic statements and questions.

The teleconference segment will begin at 6 p.m. You can call in with the phone number 1-877-873-8018, using access code 337 217 8 and security code 1080.

The public can also submit comments in writing through March 22. The Ohio EPA said comments received in writing will be given equal consideration as those that would have been received in person.

To comment, email epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov or write to:

Ohio EPA-DSW, Attn: Permits Processing Unit

PO Box 1049

Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049

GM has plans with South Korea’s LG Chem to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant on Tod Avenue, right behind the GM assembly plant now operating as Lordstown Motors. The proposed plant would supply batteries for electric vehicles.