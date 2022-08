BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Public Health held an overdose awareness clinic on Saturday.

It was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.

The “Overcome Overdose” event is in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic.

A number of recovery centers and drug prevention programs were at the event. There were resources for recovery and drug prevention in schools.

Free Narcan was also given out.