Public calling hours, evening prayer planned to honor Bishop George Murry

Public calling hours and evening prayer are planned to honor Bishop George Murry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Public calling hours and evening prayer are planned to honor Bishop George Murry.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 154 Wood St., Youngstown.

Everyone is asked to be respectful of social distancing.

A private reception will be held at 1 p.m., prior to the public calling hours.

Public evening prayer is scheduled for 7 p.m. the same day at the church. Social distancing will also be upheld at this event.

A private mass will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Columba Cathedral. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

WKBN 27 First News will broadcast a special report titled “Remembering Bishop Murry” on Channel 27 at 12:30 p.m. and provide live coverage until the conclusion of the Mass. All coverage will be live streamed simultaneously on WKBN’s mobile app and WKBN.com. Coverage will also be archived online and available for viewing later.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cathedral of St. Columba 159 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown Ohio 44503

Bishop Murry died Friday at a hospital in New York following a battle with cancer.