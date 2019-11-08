PSU Shenango teams up with local charity for annual holiday parade

PSU Shenango faculty and students join the Community Food Warehouse in their annual food drive collection during this year's Hermitage Light Up Christmas Parade

SHARON, Pa (WYTV) – Penn State Shenango is teaming up with a local charity in a holiday float to promote an annual food drive.

On Nov. 26, the PSU Shenango faculty and students join the Community Food Warehouse in their annual food drive collection during this year’s Hermitage Light Up Christmas Parade.

According to Penn State Shenango’s float chairperson, Taylor Cole, the Community Food Warehouse contacted her to see if they could collaborate with the Shenango campus on its float this year.

“I was so excited when the Community Food Warehouse reached out and expressed interest in collaborating with us for this year’s float,” said Cole. “We have always been strong supporters of the Community Food Warehouse and couldn’t think of a better agency to partner up with during this time of year of giving back. Our collection focus this year will all be on non-perishable food items for the Food Warehouse.”

Non-perishable food donations can be taken to the PSU Shenango Campus Academic and Career Services Office, located on Penn Ave.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 11.

For more information, call (724) 983-2860.