MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory out of Mercer.

Walter Gramsky, 51, is missing from the first block of Avalon Court in Mercer.

He was last seen in Sharon at the Walgreens on East State Street wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, glasses and a silver cross necklace.

Gramsky is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 213 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Gramsky’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP at Mercer at 724-662-6162.