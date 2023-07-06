SUGARCREEK Twp., Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find out who entered a Pennsylvania home, robbed a man, and then shot him in the head.

PSP troopers from Franklin, Pennsylvania were called to Mountaineer Drive in Sugarcreek Borough of Venango County early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said that one of the suspects shot the victim, wounding his head. The victim was transported to Grove City Hospital, then to Allegheny General Hospital.

Witnesses on the scene told PSP that they fled in an unknown direction.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mountaineer Drive, Montana Drive, or Two Mile Run Road is asked to call PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

PSP has not released any information on the status of the victim.