COOL SPRING Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- An 18-year-old man from Mercer County told Pennsylvania State Police that he was a victim of extortion.

According to a PSP report, the man sent money overseas to unknown people who according to reports, had obtained explicit video of the man from the Internet.

Reports said that the people threatened to release the video if the man did not give them money. PSP said that the man sent $494.77 to the people electronically.

PSP has not given any more information at this time.