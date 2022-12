NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an 81-year-old man from Lawrence County.

PSP said that they are looking for Jack Podner of Volant, Pennsylvania.

Reports said that he was last contacted on December 6. PSP believe that he is operating a 2015 gray Ford Escape displaying the PA license plate registration KVY7914.

Anyone with information on Podner or his whereabouts should contact New Castle PSP at 724-598-221.