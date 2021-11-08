PSP investigating reckless driver with drugs in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- PSP is currently investigating a woman accused of drug charges Saturday.

Officers were called about 6:48 p.m. about a reckless driver heading north on Interstate 79. Reports say that a witness followed the driver to the Country Fair Gas Station in Springfield Township. Police say that they found the driver there slumped over and unconscious.

Police said that the driver had to be revived with Narcan and that she took a blood test. Reports also state that drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

PSP is still investigating.