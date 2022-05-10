NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lawrence County.

Police were called to Mercer Road in Neshannock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky. No details on how she died have been released.

PSP is working to find Liposky’s vehicle. It’s a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra with Pennsylvania registration plate JTC5995.

If you see the car or have any information on the case, you’re asked to call PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.