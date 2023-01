NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police and Children and Youth Services were called during an investigation of a domestic situation on Sunday.

Troopers were called to the 200 block of McCaslin Road around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers determined that a theft happened between family members. PSP described the home as being in deplorable condition. Reports said that Children and Youth Services was called to assist.

Charges are pending, and this incident is under investigation.