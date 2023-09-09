SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was arrested Thursday after a six-year-old said an adult taped his mouth and head, according to a police report.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP troopers were called to am elementary school Thursday for a six-year-old with bruising on his neck.

The child said he was not listening to adult, Susan Schultz, 52 of Freedonia, so she put duct tape around his head and mouth, the report says.

PSP also spoked with a witness who corroborated the victim’s story.

When PSP contacted Schultz, she denied putting tape over the victim’s mouth. She was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

She was arrested then released on bond Thursday. She is due back in court September 18.