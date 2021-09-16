Protocols announced for Judas Priest concert at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Judas Priest are coming to the Covelli Centre Friday night.

JAC Management told First News about what fans can expect if they’re going.

They say they continue to follow government regulations regarding COVID-19. They also continue to clean and have sanitization stations available throughout the building.

They say they follow individual promoters and artists if they require additional protocols. This includes vaccination proof or negative COVID tests.

Right now, JAC isn’t setting holistic requirements for events, and they’ll continue to share info with ticket holders as it becomes available.

For Friday’s show, there are no further protocols beyond city and state mandates.