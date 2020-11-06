Protesters supporting Trump gather outside WYTV

They are calling for ballots to be counted again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters supporting President Donald Trump gathered outside WYTV’s building Friday morning.

The group of about 50 or so people stood outside, voicing their concerns about this year’s election. They are calling for a do-over.

This comes after President Trump alleged some of the ballots being counted are fraudulent.

The protesters say if the ballots are real, then count them again.

The group wrote messages on the sidewalk with chalk.

They also held signs with other messages like “Election Sham Do Over,” “Four More Years,” “Stop Fake News” and “DemoRat Thieves.”



Nearby neighbors responded with their own sign, “Black Lives Matter.”

While standing outside, the Trump protesters starting chanting “All Lives Matter” toward the neighbors.