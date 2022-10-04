NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy.

Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.

McElravy was arrested last month by deputies after a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly abusing a 5-year-old boy in her care. The video shows her using a belt and throwing him across the room.

In court, McElravy whispered when asked if she wanted her case heard by a grand jury. Moments later, she walked out.

Hours before the court hearing, a number of neighbors from the Newton Falls area gathered outside the municipal building showing support for the victim in the case.

“They are our future and enough is enough. The law needs to be stiffer towards these people,” said Pauline Peaco, a protester.

Organizers of the protest said they are forming a new group to advocate for other alleged victims around the area.

“They can come in and if they have a case going on in this area, let us know and we will get somebody from our group that will help,” said Tina Raver, a protester.

McElravy remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.