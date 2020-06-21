Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Protesters rally against racism in Canfield

Local News

According to one of the organizers, it started because of a offensive post on social media

by: Jacob Thompson

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Protesters took to the sidewalks to protest racism in Canfield Sunday.

According to one of the organizers, it started because of a offensive post on social media.

About 60 people showed up to join in and received more support from people driving by.

“It was outstanding. Most of the people will be beeping their horns and waving and showing support. Occasionally, we had the non-supportive person, but they were probably outnumbered 30, 40 to one,” said Jay Cohen, co-organizer.

The group does plan on continuing protests.

They are planning one more for Canfield and one in Poland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com