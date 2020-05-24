Protesters outside Youngstown hospital demand healthcare changes

Protesters say they will be holding this protest every week until July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Protesters stood outside the former Northside hospital in Youngstown Sunday demanding changes to healthcare in the state of Ohio.

Members of Our Revolution of the Mahoning Valley stood outside the now Steward Health Care building to bring awareness to the issue of accessible and affordable healthcare within the state.

Organizer, Chuckie Denison, says that they want to see House Bill 292 passed.

“Everybody has a right to see a doctor, no matter who their employer is, not mater how much money they have in their bank account, no matter where they’re from in Ohio. We want to see House Bill 292 passed,” Denison said.

He says they will be holding this protest every week until July.