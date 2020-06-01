Protesters march streets of Hermitage

At one point, protesters laid in the middle of a busy Hermitage intersection near Kraynak's

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Protesters marched the streets of Hermitage Sunday as part of area protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

At one point, nearly 200 protesters laid in the middle of a busy Hermitage intersection near Kraynak’s on East State Street. They also stood and chanted in front of the National Guard office.

Police cruisers lined the street and followed those walking, directing traffic away from the crowd.

A few people talked with the officers in the cruisers as they walked.

By sundown, the crowd shrank.

First News spoke with the police who said the crowd was mostly peaceful throughout the day.

During this time, the Walmart in Hermitage evacuated customers inside and announced that it was closing for the night. According to its Facebook page, it’s supposed to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.