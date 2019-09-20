Protesters in Youngstown’s Wick Park demand action before UN climate summit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Millions of people around the world skipped work and school Friday to protest climate change and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.

Climate Strike Youngstown held an event at Wick Park. There were speakers and music. Organizers also held a zero-waste picnic.

Students were encouraged to participate.

“It’s very important and I don’t think anyone in federal government or even our state government is talking enough about it,” said Ella Riddick, of Boardman.

“Kids need to be educated on climate change, and even their parents, so they can realize this is a big thing and it’s going to affect us,” said Bella Davis, of Boardman. “If you don’t feel it now, you’ll feel it someday.”

Strikes took place in more than 150 countries at 5,000 different events ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit this coming Monday.

People walked out of schools or their workplaces to bring attention to climate change.

The goal is to show that the people of the world are serious about climate action.

This worldwide action is led by young people, but people of all ages are encouraged to show up.