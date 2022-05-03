YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday.

A group was outside the U.S. District Courthouse on Market Street.

They’re opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court potentially striking down Roe v. Wade.

The draft copy of a decision in a case challenging Roe was leaked in the past 24 hours.

Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to pass laws on whether abortions would be allowed and, if so, under what circumstances.

A bill known as a “trigger ban” was introduced in the Ohio Senate in March of 2021. The Human Life Protection Act, which has yet to be passed by the statehouse and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, would immediately prohibit abortion in Ohio.

The act would allow for exceptions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger, but would not allow abortions in cases of rape or incest.

Anyone who causes or induces an abortion could be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony, according to the bill as written.