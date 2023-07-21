YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Family, friends and advocates met to protest outside the Mahoning County Courthouse on Friday, calling for the release of Chaz Bunch.

In 2001, Bunch was convicted of rape at 16 years old and sentenced to 115 years in prison.

The case garnered national attention, appearing on the A&E docuseries, “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”

In January, Bunch won an appeal before the Ohio Supreme Court. His time has since been reduced to 49 years.

People at Friday’s rally said they hope Bunch will be freed at a new hearing in August.

“Resentenced him to 49 years, which is still death by incarceration. He’s already done 22 years, since the age of 16 years old, for a crime he did not commit. And it’s time to let Chaz come home,” said Tahiyrah Ali, National Freedom and Justice Movement advocate.

Bunch has maintained that he is innocent.

He’s scheduled for an evidentiary hearing Aug. 3 in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.