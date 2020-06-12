Protest planned near Liberty Taco Bell, Walmart shuts down early

It's in response to the firing of a Taco Bell employee for leaving after refusing to take off a Black Lives Matter mask

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Walmart on Belmont Avenue in Liberty shut down early Friday ahead of a planned protest nearby.

Protesters say they’ll gather in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Belmont at 5 p.m. and march to Taco Bell.

It’s in response to the firing of a Taco Bell employee for leaving after refusing to take off a Black Lives Matter mask. That man talked to WKBN, saying the company’s policy says employees must wear a face covering while working, but does not say if employees can wear masks with messages on them.

Walmart said it was closing at 3 p.m.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro also released a statement on the protest: