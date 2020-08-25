Protest calls for removal of Newton Falls city manager over ‘racist remarks’

Protesters said these types of jokes have no place in their government

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A protest was held Monday afternoon in Newton Falls demanding that city manager David Lynch be fired over what the protesters claimed were racist remarks.

About 25 people gathered around the Statue of Liberty monument, saying they will not accept Lynch’s apology and want him to resign or be fired.

At a city council meeting last Monday, Lynch said that Jose Morales, a resident of Newton Falls, was “a tunnel guy that was working on his green card.”

“If I would have had the opportunity, I would have stood with all those protesters and held up a sign myself,” Lynch said.

“Making a bad joke is never appropriate, especially when it causes offense to someone who’s a great person,” Lynch said.

“I don’t think that any member of council should be making those comments, elected or not. I don’t think there’s any room for racism, joke or not, because racism is not a joke in our council or in our city government,” said Newton Falls resident Katarra Waldron.

Lynch says he has contacted Morales to apologize but Morales has said that there is no way to apologize for that kind of comment.

Morales is an American citizen born in Florida who moved to Newton Falls 28 years ago.