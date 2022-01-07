33 News at 6

Protection orders filed against commissioner Frenchko

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Three Trumbull County employees who work in the commissioners’ office have filed petitions for civil stalking protection orders against commissioner Niki Frenchko.

One of those orders has been granted, for the board of commissioners’ clerk, Paula Vivoda-Klotz. She claims Frenchko has engaged in harassment and retaliation.

A hearing on all three protection orders has been scheduled for later this month.

One of our reporters called and texted Frenchko for comment but has yet to hear back from her.

