(WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioner Niki Frenchko won’t be at Wednesday’s scheduled commissioners’ meeting.

A temporary protection order remains in place for board clerk Paula Vivoda-Klotz.

Frenchko’s attorney, Dave Betras, says appearing at the meeting would violate the order.

Betras claims the order is disrupting the commissioner’s work because she can’t come within 25 feet of the clerk.

He filed a motion to have the order dropped or changed. A hearing is scheduled for next week.