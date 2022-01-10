Protection order against commissioner comes with warning for police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protection order filed against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko comes with a warning for police.
In the order filed on behalf of Paula Vivoda-Klotz, a warning is checked for law enforcement that reads “Warning to law enforcement: Respondent (who is Frenchko) has firearms access – proceed with caution.”
This caveat is a common legal procedure for anyone that is known to own a firearm.
The protection order guidelines are:
- Frenchko cannot enter or interfere with Vivoda-Klotz’s work, residence, school, daycare or child care providers, including parking lots.
- Frenchko must remain at least 25 feet away from Vivoda-Kklotz
- No person can be encourgaged to do any act prohibited by the order
- Frenchko is not permitted to possess, use or obtain any deadly weapon in the vicinity of Vivoda-Klotz
The civil stalking protection order was filed Jan. 7 following a workplace disagreement between Frenchko and Vivoda-Klotz and other employees.
Two other protection orders were also filed against Frenchko.
A hearing on all three protection orders is scheduled for Jan. 19.