Protection order against commissioner comes with warning for police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protection order filed against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko comes with a warning for police.

In the order filed on behalf of Paula Vivoda-Klotz, a warning is checked for law enforcement that reads “Warning to law enforcement: Respondent (who is Frenchko) has firearms access – proceed with caution.”

This caveat is a common legal procedure for anyone that is known to own a firearm.

The protection order guidelines are:

Frenchko cannot enter or interfere with Vivoda-Klotz’s work, residence, school, daycare or child care providers, including parking lots.

Frenchko must remain at least 25 feet away from Vivoda-Kklotz

No person can be encourgaged to do any act prohibited by the order

Frenchko is not permitted to possess, use or obtain any deadly weapon in the vicinity of Vivoda-Klotz

The civil stalking protection order was filed Jan. 7 following a workplace disagreement between Frenchko and Vivoda-Klotz and other employees.

Two other protection orders were also filed against Frenchko.

A hearing on all three protection orders is scheduled for Jan. 19.