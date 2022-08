BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police served a search warrant at a local business Monday morning.

Police received reports of prostitution at Nana’s Massage Parlor on Youngstown-Poland Road.

Several items were taken including phones, paperwork and an iPad.

One woman was arrested for soliciting and engaging in prostitution.

Chief Todd Werth said more charges are possible.

Boardman police will continue to investigate the business.