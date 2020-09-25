Prosecutors say Warren mom allowed boyfriend to repeatedly abuse newborn baby

Prosecutors say she made statements that she saw her boyfriend strike the baby about 50 times, including kicking her

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County judge set a $10,000 bond for a Warren mother who prosecutors say allowed her live-in boyfriend to abuse her infant, who was seven days old at the time.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Kathleen Long on charges of endangering children.Mom now facing charges after Warren baby’s injuries

Prosecutors say she allowed her live-in boyfriend to repeatedly abuse her newborn baby girl over a three-day period.

“There were statements made by this defendant that she had seen her live-in boyfriend strike the infant 50 times between August 24 and August 26, including kicking the child,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Dian Barber. “The elements of the charge are that she violated the duty of care, protection, or support of her own child.”

Long pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Long’s mother, April Broxton, said she pleaded with her daughter to get help.

“My daughter enabled this. She’s an enabler,” Broxton said. “I plead with her all my heart and soul, get help. Quit saying you don’t need it.”

The boyfriend, Andrew Jacobs, was arrested last month on a felonious assault charge in connection to the case. He pleaded not guilty at the time. He was indicted yesterday on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children. He is not the baby’s father.

Jacobs’ arraignment on the grand jury charges is set for September 29.

Prosecutors say the baby had brain bleeds, a broken clavicle, retinal hemorrhaging, and showed signs of blunt force trauma to the liver.

Broxton said the baby is recovering well, although they still don’t know the long-term effects of the injuries.

“I have to say I am amazed because I know babies are resilient but at the same time damage is damage,” Broxton said.

Jacobs has been charged with domestic violence in the past.

Editor’s note: This story clarifies that the baby was seven days old at the time of the alleged abuse.